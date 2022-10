Following the release of his new project Free Thug, Fredo Bang delivers the visuals for the title-track. Along members of the Nicholls State University’s marching band, Fredo marches on the football field to talk about his opps and big up his homies behind bars. Free Thug is a triple release that also features the previously released tracks “2 Death” and “Fuck The World“.

Watch the “Free Thug” video below