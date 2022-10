Neek Bucks gets an assist from 2 Chainz for the official video to their collab “Mask Up”. Directed by Marko Steez, Neek spits his bars while putting in work late night at the drive-thru of Krystal’s. 2 Chainz adds his verse staying masked up with a twerking baddie. Ray J makes a cameo.

Watch the “Mask Up” video below.