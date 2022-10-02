Music Video: Trippie Redd – Save Me, Please/1st Degree Murder

Trippie Redd drops the visuals for his two-pack release, First Draft featuring the tracks, “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder”. In the “Save Me, Please” clip, Trippie is transparent as he vents about a toxic relationship in an abandoned church filled with candles and a outside in a creepy forest at night. In the “1st Degree Murder” video, Trippie rides for his wifey Both records follow his last track “Big 14” featuring Moneybagg Yo and Offset. His new album, A Love Letter To You 5 is on the way.

