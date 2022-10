Fresh off the release of his new album, I Got Issues, YG jumps the broom in his new video “I Dance” featuring Duki and Cuco. Directed by Goodboyshady, YG gets married to his bride (Emily Tosta) before hitting the reception to cut a rug. Argentine spitta Duki kicks his bars his Espanol. Featuring cameos by Danny Trejo and Emilio Rivera.

