D Smoke doesn’t “Switch Up” on his new single featuring Davion Farris. Produced by D.K. The Punisher, D Smoke keeps it real with himself and speaks on his grind and his current success. Davion Farris adds the soul with his uplifting hook. “Switch Up” follows D Smoke’s previous record “El Rey“, which was released in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

You can stream “Switch Up” below.