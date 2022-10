N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we traveled to New York for LL Cool J’s “Rock The Bells” festival!!

We chop it up with a variety of guests like Ice Cube, Onyx (Fredro Starr & Sticky Fingaz), Fat Joe, Peter Gunz, Cipha Sounds, Peter Rosenberg, Lance Un Rivera, Spliff Star & LL Cool J!