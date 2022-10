dvsn teams up with Jagged Edge for their new collab “What’s Up”. Produced by Nineteen85, Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox. In the accompanying video, dvsn-vocalist Daniel Daley continues his toxic relationship from the previous visual. He fights with the thought of getting back together with his ex via text message. “What’s Up” is the second single off dvsn’s upcoming album.

Watch the “What’s Up” video below.