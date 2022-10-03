Music Video: The Isley Brothers ft. 2 Chainz – The Plug

Following the release of their new album Make Me Say It Again, Girl, the legendary The Isley Brothers premiere the official video for their new single “The Plug” featuring 2 Chainz. In a mood lighted studio, Ronald and Ernie Isley croon to the rhythm, while 2 Chainz add his street smart bars. “The Plug” is off of The Isley Brother’s 32nd studio album, which features 14 new records and guest appearances by Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, Earth Wind & Fire, El DeBarge, Rick Ross, Quavo, Takeoff, and Trey Songz.

Watch “The Plug” video below.