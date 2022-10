Tobe Nwigwe continues his new video releases on Sunday with his latest “Chopped It Up” with Farouk and featuring David Michael Wyatt. Directed by himself, Tobe kicks his self-analyzing bars for Farouk while strolling in a garden with his faithful choir. “Chopped It Up” is the closing track off his new album MoMINTS.

Watch the “Chopped It Up” video below.