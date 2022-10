YG breaks down on “How To Rob A Rapper” in his new video featuring Mozzy and 4 Hunnid compadre D3szn. In the visual, YG meets up with his crew in a parking lot to set up a lick. Mozzy joins him with his goons and spits his vicious bars. Finally, D3szn joins the other two with the goodies that he just snatched. “How To Rob A Rapper” is off of YG’s sixth studio album, I Got Issues.

Watch the “How To Rob A Rapper” video below.