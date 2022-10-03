Video: Beyonce & Tiffany & Co. – Lose Yourself In Love with Summer Renaissance Ad

Beyonce and the iconic jewelry house Tiffany & Co. join forces again for a new ad campaign titled “Lose Yourself In Love with Summer Renaissance”. The ad is soundtracked by Beyonce’s record “Summer Renaissance”. In the one-minute spot, they pay homage to the 1970’s club culture and the Studio 54-era of New York City. Bet is shown performing at a ballroom dance-themed party and wearing high-end drip from Gucci, Mugler and Nusi Quero, who also designed Bey’s outfit she wore on her Renaissance album cover. The clip is a preview of an upcoming film, directed Grammy Award winning director, Mark Romanek.

Watch the full ad spot below.