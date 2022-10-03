Video: Kendrick Lamar – Rich Spirit / N95 / Father Time (Live On SNL)

Kendrick Lamar kicked off Saturday Night Live’s 48th season as the night’s musical guest. Inside of a white box with his silhouette against the wall, Kendrick performed a medley of his tracks “Rich Spirit” and “N95”. His performance was dedicated to Kee Riches, the 23-year-old L.A. rapper, who was fatally shot in Compton last week. Later in the show, he returned to the stage for a second performance. This time the white box set included bedroom furniture and he brought along Sampha for a performance of his track “Father Time”. All three records are off Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, Mr. Morales & The Hotsteppers.

Watch the SNL performances below.