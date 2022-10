Rasheed Chappell & 38 Spesh drop the third visual from their new project Checks & Balances. They link up with fellow TRUST spitta Musalini for the official video to their track “RaMu$”. Directed by Famus AAA, Rasheed & Musalini hit the block with their crew to spit their sharp bars and mingle with the locals.

Watch the “RaMu$” video below.