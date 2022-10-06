New Music: Nicki Minaj & Skeng Ft. Spice, Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez & London Hill – Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix)

Nicki Minaj and Skeng follow up their “Likkle Miss” remix with “The Fine Nine Remix” featuring Spice, Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez, and London Hill. Nicki sets off the Dancehall posse cut and takes shots at her opps. The other little misses follow suit with their racy bars. “The Fine Nine Remix” premieres following the official video of Nicki Minaj and Skeng’s first remix, which is off of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio: Volume 1 project.

You can stream “The Fine Nine Remix” below