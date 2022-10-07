Album Stream: Cormega – The Realness II

Cormega delivers the sequel to his debut album with The Realness II. Featuring guest appearances by Nas, Lloyd Banks, and Havoc Also featuring production by Havoc, Sha Money XL, The Alchemist,Big Ty, Large Professor, Harry Fraud, Domingo, and StreetRunner. Mega had this to say about the project:

“I originally wanted to put out the album sooner, but it took patience and luck to get producers and artists back who appeared on the first album. Although it took time, it was well worth it.”

You can stream The Realness II below.



