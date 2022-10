Nardo Wick calls on Latto and Lakeyah for the official video for his “Baby Wyd (Remix)”. Directed by Ndoh, Nardo hits the bedroom as he finesses his love interest. Latto kicks her racy lyrics while she backs it up detailing her sexual escapades. Lakeyah leads a home invasion with her raunchy bars. The remix is featured on Nardo Wick’s Who Is Nardo Wick? (Deluxe).

Watch the “Baby Wyd (Remix)” video below.