Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 569) ” Wake That Up!”

On this week's episode, the guys break down Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in practice (07:30). Joe discusses Kanye's texts with Diddy (19:10). Joe was right about Tom Brady's change in Tampa (41:20). The guys recap the BET Hip Hop Awards (1:02:10). Ice talks about Kodak Black's issues with Latto (1:10:50). The guys also discuss Diddy's long dispute with Mase (1:56:00) and the settlement in the Alec Baldwin case (2:38:15) + MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Chxrry22 – “Wasteland” Ice | Alex Vaughn – “So Be It” Parks | Lebra Jolie – “Get Me Hype” Ish | Yalee – “Ghetto Prayer”