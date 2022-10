Buffalo’s ElCamino drops off the official video for his new single, “80 Bills” featuring Benny The Butcher. Directed by A4L.Productions, the visual follow Benny & Camino in Vegas at the gentlemen’s club, in the studio, & hanging in a parking lot with a variety of exotic cars and a few baddies. “80 Bills” is ElCamino’s first release since his June project ElCamino 3 and the B$F compilation album, Long Live DJ Shay.

Watch the “80 Bills” video below.