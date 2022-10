Fabolous continues his string of remixes with his latest, “Gotta Move On (Remix)”. Fab hops on Diddy and Bryson Tiller’s “Gotta Move On” while riding in the back of a Maybach and a party hosted by himself and Maino at The Stafford Room in New York. “Gotta Move On (Remix)” follows last week’s release “Ups & Down Freestyle” and “Bach To Bach” single featuring Dave East.

Watch the “Gotta Move On (Remix)” video below.