G Herbo just released the first half of his Survivor’s Remorse double-album, he quickly follows with the visual for his track “FWM” featuring his son Yosohn. Directed by Kevin Mares, he goes from Chicago to Miami flossing his ice in his hotel suite, hitting up a few stores, performing shows, and vibin’ in the Miami nightlife. “FWM” is the opening track to Side A of his new album, Survivor’s Remorse. Side B, is set to drop on October 10th.

Watch the “FWM” video below.