Jim Jones creeps in through the “Backdoe” in his new video with Icewear Vezzo and Dave East. Directed by Jim Jones, Shula The Don, and Flee Flicks, Jim, Dave, and Icewear flex their rags to riches come up while throwing shot at their opps in a rambunctious club. Off of Jim Jones and DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends.

Watch the “Backdoe” video below.