Kay Flock gets “Geeked Up” with Gucci Mane on his new single/video, . Directed by Kaiyah Napri, Kay Flock rolls through NYC with his crew spittin’ his savage bars. Gucci cements his OG street status in front of an all white background. “Geeked Up” is the latest release off his upcoming project.

Watch the “Geeked Up” video below.