Vado will be releasing his new album, Long Run Vol. 3 soon. He links up with frequent collaborator Dave East for his new single/video “Fast Life”. Directed by Panoramic Films, the two Harlem spittas mob with their crew in the streets of their hometown trading bars back-and-forth. Vado follows his appearance on Jim Jones’ “Cook Out“, while Dave, just released latest East Mix, “The People“.

Watch the “Fast Life” video below.