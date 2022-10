A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s links up with Roddy Ricch for a new collab titled “B.R.O”, which is the latest single off A Boogie’s upcoming album, Me vs. Myself. A Boogie questions loyalty among friends and keeps it real with his day ones. Roddy tells his stunting on 100 with his braggadocios verse.

“B.R.O” follows A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s previous single, “Playa” featuring H.E.R., and are both off his upcoming album Me Vs. Myself on November 4th.

You can stream “B.R.O” below.