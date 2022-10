Jazmine Sullivan gives fans her contribution to the motion picture soundtrack for the upcoming movie, Till. On the inspirational record, Jazmine sings of self-worth and knowing your purpose in life. Till is directed by Chinonye Cukwu and follows Mamie Till Mobley’s (Danielle Deadwyler) fight for justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Till (Jalyn Hallas). The film hits theaters on October 14th.

You can stream “Stand Up” below.