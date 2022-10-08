Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 108) Year Of The Woman

The guys are back after a quick trip to Atlanta to sit down with Benny The Butcher and another sold out show in Charlotte. Mal and Julian had a humbling experience clubbing in Charlotte. The only thing more questionable than the BET HipHop Awards is Kanye’s recent fashion decision. The Kanye conversation continues as we react to his Instagram posts (in real time) The guys react to Cardi B pulling up on her ops hood and Lyfe Jennings hitting high notes for Jeffrey Dahmer. Speaking of killers, Rory does a deep dive on the worst Netflix movie created and Will Smith’s return, + more!

