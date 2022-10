Flee Lord returns with his new album, Ladies and Gentlemen. Featuring 14 new songs and contributions by Che Noir, Rome Streetz, Vic Spencer, OT The Real, Dazy Lyn, 7xveTheGenius, Bandana Red, Official Tee, T.F, Tiona Deniece, G4 Jag and Trizz.

You can stream Ladies and Gentlemen in its entirety below.