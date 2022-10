TDE’s Ray Vaughn turns up his savage in his new video,”Tradeline (Freestyle)”. The Long Beach spitta goes in on his opps at his house strapped up, standing on top of his car and kicking his vicious flow. He ends up leaving in a Rolls Royce with a few baddies.

“Tradeline (Freestyle)” follows Ray Vaughn’s previous release “Mannequin” and “Dawg House” featuring Isaiah Rashad.

Watch the “Tradeline (Freestyle)” video below.