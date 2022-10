Tyga premieres his dark, lavish video for his new single, “Booty Dancer”. In the clip, Tyga plays a ringmaster at a carnival entertaining to his rich clientele including strippers on the pole, sword swallowing, a robotic tiger jumping through a ring of fire and more.

“Booty Dancer” follows his previous release “Fantastic“, and “Sunshine” featuring Jhene Aiko and the late Pop Smoke.

Watch the “Booty Dancer” video below.