Album Stream: Open Mike Eagle – Component System With The Auto Reverse

Open Mike Eagle drops off his new album, Component System With The Auto Reverse. He had this to say about the new project:

“When I was in high school I used to stay up late to tape the hip hop shows on college radio station WHPK on the south side of Chicago. it was the only way to hear the underground rap songs that changed my world. I still have many of the cassettes, with songs by giants like MF DOOM, DITC, Outsidaz, All Natural, Juggaknots, Organized Konfusion and more. I named each tape. I named one Component System. This album was made in the spirit of that tape but with new music from me. Some of the people on the original tape appear on this album, I’m so proud of that that it brings me close to tears.”

Component System With The Auto Reverse features 14 new records and contributions by Madlib, Diamond D, Quelle Chris, Armand Hammer, Aesop Rock and more.

You can stream Component System With The Auto Reverse in its entirety below and download now on Bandcamp.





<a href="https://openmikeeagle.bandcamp.com/album/a-tape-called-component-system-with-the-auto-reverse">a tape called component system with the auto reverse by open mike eagle</a>