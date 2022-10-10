EP Stream: Joyce Wrice – Motive

By cyclone -
0

After releasing her debut album Overgrown last year, Joyce Wrice returns her new EP, Motive. She had this to say about the project:

“In between coming off of my debut album and brainstorming ideas for my sophomore album, I was motivated to create an EP that the world could dance to. This new project is experimental, fun, carefree, and sexy. After ‘Overgrown’, I was inspired to be free-spirited and to let loose and during this process I was consistently asking myself, ‘what’s your motive?’

Motive features 5 new tracks and contributions by KAYTRANADA, Kaelin Ellis, Osinachi, Mack Kaene, Trey Campbell and Miraa May.

You can stream Motive in its entirety below.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR