EP Stream: Joyce Wrice – Motive

After releasing her debut album Overgrown last year, Joyce Wrice returns her new EP, Motive. She had this to say about the project:

“In between coming off of my debut album and brainstorming ideas for my sophomore album, I was motivated to create an EP that the world could dance to. This new project is experimental, fun, carefree, and sexy. After ‘Overgrown’, I was inspired to be free-spirited and to let loose and during this process I was consistently asking myself, ‘what’s your motive?’

Motive features 5 new tracks and contributions by KAYTRANADA, Kaelin Ellis, Osinachi, Mack Kaene, Trey Campbell and Miraa May.

You can stream Motive in its entirety below.