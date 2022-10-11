Album Stream: G Herbo – Survivor’s Remorse

G Herbo is back with his fifth studio album, Survivor’s Remorse. A double album, Herbo delivers Side A of the project, which features 12 new songs and guest appearances by Benny the Butcher, Gunna, Future, Offset, Jeremih, and Yosohn. He had this to say about the project:

“I really wanted fans to just be able to lay with the music for real because I know that a double sided album is a lot. The Survivor side is… I wouldn’t say it’s totally different, but it’s more like a celebratory vibe. A moment of triumph and giving myself a pat on the back. And the Remorse side is me being real about trauma and the things that I do face behind the scenes that everybody don’t really know about.”

You can stream Survivor’s Remorse (Side A) in its entirety below. Side B is set to drop on October 10th.

***Updated with Side B.***



