Album Stream: Mach-Hommy – Duck CZN: Tiger Style

Mach-Hommy delivers the sequel to his 2018 project, Duck CZN: Chinese Algebra with Duck CZN: Tiger Style. Mach had this to say about the project

“Tiger Style is not an escape, but a relocation, a space where more can be done about the things that are. Allow Tiger Style to help you fly south for the winter, as the season changes, so must your behavior and this album is your soundtrack.”

Duck CZN: Tiger Style features 11 new songs and contributions by Sadhu Gold, Nicholas Craven, Your Old Droog, and Juju Gotti.

You can stream Duck CZN: Tiger Style in its entirety below.