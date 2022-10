G Herbo just released the full version of his new album, Survivors Remorse. He quickly follows with his new video, “No Guts, No Glory”. Directed by Jerry Productions, in the self-analyzing visual, Herbo stands in a church and out around the city while spittin’ some of his most personal bars. “No Guts, No Glory” is on Side B of his double-album.

Watch the “No Guts, No Glory” video below.