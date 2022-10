Tee Grizzley continues his story of the neighborhood crooks Jay and Twan with a new visual. Produced by Helluva Beats. After Jay’s attempted murder of Twan over a robbery the two pulled, Twan wants to get his revenge on his former partner, Jay. Off of Tee Grizzley’s Chapters Of The Trenches album, which drops October 14th.

Watch the “Jay & Twan 2″ video below.