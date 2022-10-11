New Music: Robert Glasper ft. Mac Miller – Therapy Pt. 2

Producer and all around musician Robert Glasper gives fans his new single “Therapy Pt. 2” featuring the late Mac Miller. Produced by Robert Glasper and Curtis Jews, Mac rides the jazzy production with a bevy of posthumous bars. Robert says about working with Mac:

“I was working with my friend. We were just finishing up this specific beat. I immediately sent it to him [Miller], and literally within an hour he sent me back that track. Everything was on there — both verses the choruses — and you could tell it was not something that he had written before. He sang the chord changes. You can tell he really came up with that in the moment.”

You can stream “Therapy Pt. 2” below.