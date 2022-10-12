Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 570) “Parental Guidance”

On this week’s episode, Joe condemns Kanye’s comments towards different communities (18:05). The guys focus on fatherhood and discuss 50 Cent’s child support struggles (44:50) and Fabolous’ relationship with his daughter (1:10:35). Joe asks if the guys can be intimate with a woman who is ticklish (1:32:30). Parks shines a light on President Biden’s marijuana reform policy (1:48:40), part Of The Show makes a return (2:12:45) + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Rico Love – “For The Kids” Ice | Albee Al – “I’m From Marion” Parks | Cormega – “Glorious” (Ft. Nas) Ish | Jaz Karis – “SIDE OF YOU”