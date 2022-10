Blac Youngsta gets on his shit in his new video, “More Than A Man”. Directed by GT Films, Youngsta gets a fresh cut and flexes around the city in his Lambo and rapping about stacking cash. “More Than A Man” is Blac Youngsta’s first release since his appearance on CMG’s The Label’s compilation Gangsta Art a few months back.

Watch the “More Than A Man” video below.