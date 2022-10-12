Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 109) Jack Harlow Bans Rory

Sha boo yah sha sha sha boo yah…roll call! The guys harmonize their way into today’s audio experience. Over the weekend, Rory was uninvited to the Jack Harlow show leaving room for our lyricist of the year and his side chicks. Speaking of side chicks, accomplished author and professional side chick Brittany Renner expands her brand with a fast-food chain. While her “dating” career continues to flourish, Mal’s might be on the upside because of a new Republican dating app. The DM’s are a dark and dirty place (closes eyes and imagine what Julian showed the guys). In other porn news, Kanye continues to insert himself into more controversy. We discuss the potential of a Karaoke night (patreon?) and why the Dream Team would destroy the Redeem Team, + more!

