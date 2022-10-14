New Music: 2 Chainz – 2 Step

2 Chainz gives fans his new single for the motion picture soundtrack to the upcoming House Party remake. This one is titled “2 Step” and samples Kool & The Gang’s 1974 classic, “Hollywood Swinging”, which was popularly flipped on Ma$e’s 1997 hit “Feel So Good”, 2 Chainz, inspired by the Mase‘ record puts on for Atlanta with his signature flow. “2 Step” is 2 Chainz’s first solo record since February’s album, Dope Don’t See Itself.

The new House Party will star Jacob Latimore (Kid) and Tosin Cole (Play) and is the remake of the 1990 classic comedy. The upcoming film is directed by Calmatic, produced by LeBron James and will be released on December 9th.

You can stream “2 Step” below.