Pink Sweat$ decides to “Lay Up N’ Chill” with his new single featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. On the smooth record, Pink Sweat$ kicks back with a drink an and serenades his love interest. A Boogie follows with his racy verse with sex on his mind. “Lay Up N’ Chill” is Pink Sweat$ first release since January’s Pink Moon EP.

You can stream “Lay Up N’ Chill” below.