Tee Grizzley just released his new album, Chapters Of The Trenches. He gives us the visual for the fifth installment of his “Robbery” series. Directed by Ben Marc, Tee Grizzley finds out the key witness from his robbery case has caught amnesia, while he pays her a visit at the hospital to finish the job. “Robbery Part 5” is off Tee Grizzley’s visual album, Chapters Of The Trenches.

Watch the “Robbery Part 5” video below.