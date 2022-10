Following the success of his single “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller, Diddy releases three new remixes. The “Queens Remix” features Ashanti and Yung Miami. The “Cool & Dre Remix”, feature a sample of Michael McDonald’s ’80s hit “I Keep Forgettin’”. Finally on the “Kings Remix”, Diddy adds Fabolous and Tory Lanez.

You can stream all three remixes below.