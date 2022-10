French Montana returns to cook up in the kitchen with his new single, “Whippi’n It Slowly”. Produced by Ted Smooth. French hops on a flip of the Fugees’ “Killing Me Softly” to kick his dope boy lingo. “Whipp”n It Slowly” is French’s first solo release since his Harry Fraud-produced album Montega.

You can stream “Whippi’n It Slowly” below.