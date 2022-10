This week the guys are joined by Hip-Hop legend, Cyhi the Prynce to discuss paying for samples, the importance of a marketing budget, the “college” era of hip-hop, top 5 artists of the moment, the negative connotation on ghost writing, drug rap vs drill rap, Kanye’s GAP & Adidas beef, Cyhi’s favorite G.O.O.D. Music artists, and much more.

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal