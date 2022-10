After dropping his three remixes to his popular single “Gotta Move On”, Diddy premieres the official video for the Queen Remix featuring Yung Miami & Ashanti. Directed by Kid Art. Diddy & Yung Miami cruise through the city in a white Maybach and matching furs, dancers groove under red light, while Diddy & Ashanti take over an upscale restaurant.

Watch the “Gotta Move On (Queen Remix)” video below.