G-Eazy, P-Lo, and FredoBagz link up for their new collab, “Party With The Gang”. Off of the upcoming album, Tales Of The Town, a multimedia project that celebrates the history and culture of Oakland, which drops on October 21st. The three Bay Area spittas party with the ladies Oakland style as they have the time of their lives.

“Party With The Gang” is the first new music from G-Eazy since the release of his single “Angel” back in April.

You can stream “Party With The Gang” below.