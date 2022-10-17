Music Video: Reese LAFLARE – Flu Game

Reese LAFLARE will link with DJ Drama for his upcoming Gangsta Grillz project, Diva Vol. 4. This is his first project in two years. He had this to say about the project:

“Diva x Stussy Atlanta collab drops the same day as Diva Vol. 4 cause it’s friends and family, and that’s who the capsule will be limited to. Stussy has never done a city tee with a city they don’t have a store in, which makes it all the more special. They let me do it because I’m a part of the Stussy tribe and they’re a part of mine.”

Here is the official video for the first single from the project titled “Flu Game”. The clip is intro’d by Drake and features a cameo by Danny Trejo. In the visual, Reese takes a trip to the moon, spits his bars in the middle of biker riders, with dinosaurs, low riders & more.

Watch the “Flu Game” video below.