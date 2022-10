Tee Grizzley continues the story of a student and teacher’s sexual relationship in his new video, “Ms. Evans 2”. Picking up where “Part 1” left off, the love triangle between Ms. Evans and her students Steph and Mike continues with Ms. Evans and Steph’s sexual encounter being leaked by Mike, which results in Ms. Evans going to jail. “Ms. Evans 2” is off of Tee Grizzley’s new album, Chapters Of The Trenches.

Watch the “Ms. Evans 2” video below.