Video: Megan Thee Stallion Hosts & Performs On SNL

Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion returned to Saturday Night Live and pulled a triple-duty as the night’s musical guest, resident, and host. The Grammy award-winning rapper kicked things off with the opening monologue where she celebrated her recent graduation from Southern Texas University. She also appeared in various sketches including one titled “Hot Girl Hospital”. Throughout the night she had an emotional performance of her record “Ms. Anxiety” and came back and performed her track “NDA”.

Watch the monologue, sketches and her performances from the epic below.